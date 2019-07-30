Join the party and celebrate the opening of Henshaws Urban Beach

Please share the news











Henshaws Urban beach returns to Knaresborough from Sunday 4th to Saturday 24th August, bringing with it the magic and fun of a trip to the seaside.

Visitors are invited to soak up the atmosphere and explore this oasis of family fun at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre this summer. There is free entry to the beach every day from 10am – 4pm, with 60 tonnes of sand to play in, live music, refreshments and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The beach is once again hosting daytime and evening events as part of Knaresborough feva 2019. Entertainment on offer includes live music from The Swing Commanders and folk group Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies, a set from DJ Rory Hoy, crafting at the Make and Take Craft Fair and a fancy dress parade for the March of the Mermaids.

Beachgoers will also be able to enjoy treats and refreshments from Henshaws café including wood-fired pizzas, ice creams, hot food and drink.

Maria Dawbarn, centre manager at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre said: The beach is the number one thing to do here in Knaresborough during the summer, with activities every day to keep children (and parents) entertained and happy. We are really grateful to our generous sponsors Fleetcor, Harrogate Spring Water, Knaresborough Chamber, NM Group and St Robert’s Homes for supporting Henshaws to bring the beach back once again.

Henshaws Urban Beach opening party starts at 12pm on Sunday 4th August. Enjoy the freshly laid sand, family friendly activities and live music from Citizen Smith, Drop Leg Steppers, Adam Westerman, Tre and more.

A full event programme, including ticket prices (where applicable) and booking information, is available at https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/urban-beach/ or from the Arts & Crafts Centre.

Henshaws is a charity supporting people living with disabilities in Harrogate and Knaresborough. They rely on donations to keep this great programme of beach events free for everyone.









