New Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan is delighted that Andrew Brodie has been confirmed as the new Chief Fire Officer of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

This follows (Thursday 18 July) confirmation hearing held by the North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Panel during which Mr Brodie’s suitability for the role was tested in a public hearing.

Mr Brodie was recommended to the Panel following a rigorous interview process organised by the Commissioner which included the opportunity for partner organisations from across North Yorkshire to meet and question Mr Brodie.

The final stage held by the Panel today focussed on his achievements in his time as Interim Chief Fire Officer, his commitment to diversity and his approach to the challenges of financial constraints.

Andrew Brodie has been the interim Chief Fire Officer of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for the last six months. He was appointed into the interim position on secondment from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service where he spent five years on the Senior Management Team as an influential Assistant Chief Fire Officer, helping to develop the service by leading both the Service Support and Service Delivery functions.

As well as operating in three, diverse fire and rescue services of London Fire Brigade, Cumbria and Leicestershire, Andrew has a breadth of national experience as lead on the design and structure of National Operational Guidance and lead for the Audit Commission on Fire Policy.

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: Andrew has proved to be an innovative and strong leader whose passion and ability to improve the safety of our communities is clearly evident. I am delighted that the Panel agree and I look forward to continuing to work with Andrew as we deliver North Yorkshire’s Fire & Rescue Plan together.

Andrew Brodie, newly appointed Chief Fire Officer, said: “I’m really happy to have been confirmed as Chief Fire Officer of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. I’ve loved my time as interim Chief, met brilliant people and got a real insight into the Service. I’m looking forward to more of that and working as a member of one big team to help everyone in North Yorkshire and York to be safe and feel safe. We can’t do it on our own though, we’ll need support and engagement from the public, partner organisations, elected members and Trade Unions. It’s going to be busy, but it’ll be fun, exciting and rewarding as well.

