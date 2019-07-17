Vape store re-opens following town centre fire

Please share the news











1 Share

Vaping specialist, VPZ has opened a new store in Harrogate – just two weeks after a devastating fire in the town centre.

A dramatic fire ripped through the Deli Blanca premises on Station Parade on Friday 21 June,closing the neighbouring VPZ store whilst the fire and rescue services secured the building and carry-out investigations.

VPZ has now reopened their Harrogate store.

Director Doug Mutter said: As a business firmly embedded within the Harrogate community, we feel and share the pain of the devastating fire which affected the town centre.

VPZ first opened in Harrogate in April, 2016

Please share the news











1 Share