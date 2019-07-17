Vape store re-opens following town centre fire

Published on in Business/Harrogate
Vaping specialist, VPZ has opened a new store in Harrogate – just two weeks after a devastating fire in the town centre.

A dramatic fire ripped through the Deli Blanca premises on Station Parade on Friday 21 June,closing the neighbouring VPZ store whilst the fire and rescue services secured the building and carry-out investigations.

VPZ has now reopened their Harrogate store.

Director Doug Mutter said:

As a business firmly embedded within the Harrogate community, we feel and share the pain of the devastating fire which affected the town centre.

VPZ first opened in Harrogate in April, 2016






