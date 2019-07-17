Harrogate istore

Staff at Harrogate iStore threatened with screwdriver during robbery

Published on in Harrogate/News
Police received a report at 4.20pm on 17 July that a group of youths had entered the iStore in James Street, Harrogate and stole a number of mobile phones and laptops.

A member of staff challenged the group and was threatened with a screwdriver.

They ran off from the shop and got into a black vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the youths, who are described as dark-skinned with short dark hair,  or finds any discarded Apple products, should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information.

Incident number for follow-ups NYP-17072019-0347




 


