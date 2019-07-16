English Fell Running Champions from Harrogate Grammar School

Please share the news











64 Shares

Sisters from Harrogate Grammar School have become English Fell Running champions in their respective categories, a huge achievement.

Since March, Alexandra, year 10, and Eve Whitaker, year 9, have been competing in the English Junior Fell Running Association (FRA) Championship.

The championship consists of a series of 6 races on open hillside and fells throughout the Northern Counties of Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire. Points are awarded depending on the finishing position in the race and the cumulative score from the 4 best races are tallied to determine the overall winner (50 points per win maximum 200 points).

Conditions are often steep and rocky and require stamina and endurance as well as a head for heights and love of mud!









One of the races is also nominated to determine the Yorkshire Junior Fell Running Champion. Alexis and Eve competed in the U17 Girls and U15 Girls categories respectively. Both girls also won their Yorkshire Championships races earlier this year.

The final race of the English Championship series was held last weekend. The final placing saw both Alexis (198 points / 200) and Eve (200/ 200) crowned as English Champions in their respective age categories.

As a result, Alexis was selected to represent Yorkshire at an inter-counties event which saw the team finish second. By winning the championship she will also be automatically selected to represent England at a Home International race later in the year.

Both girls run for Harrogate Harriers and are part of the Junior Fell running Section.

Photographs courtesy of Dave Woodhead

Please share the news











64 Shares