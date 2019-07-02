Bond End, Knaresborough
Cyclist taken to hospital after fall in Knaresborough

Published on in Knaresborough/News
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Knaresborough that left a cyclist in hospital.

It happened at around 8.50am today (Tuesday, 2 July) at the A59 Bond End area of the town.

Police and ambulance crews attended and a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Other vehicles may have been involved and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The cyclist was travelling in the Harrogate direction and the incident near to the World’s End pub. Police are asking witnesses to contact Steve James by calling 101, selecting option 2 and quoting NYP02072019-0073.

You can also email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk





