12-year old now arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Knaresborough fire

Please share the news











9 Shares

Following a Police appeal, a 12-year-old boy was arrested yesterday on suspicion of arson in connection with the recent large fire in Knaresborough – he has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The fire was on a former industrial unit in the town at around 3pm on Monday 17 June 2019. It was at the former Trelleborg building on Halfpenny Lane.

North Yorkshire Police have had a good response following their appeal for information, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Harrogate Investigation Hub.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190109099.









Please share the news











9 Shares