pictured is Head Teacher Nicola Matthews, Horticultural Officer Sue Wood and Gardener Richard Gilbert along with Pam Grant, President of Harrogate in Bloom and Fiona Fisk of competition sponsor Harrogate Flower Shows
The two winners of Harrogate in Bloom’s popular  design a garden competition for school children have seen their creations come to life.   Fleur Kean and Zara Gonzales of Brackenfield School were among 600 pupils to take part this year and they were on hand recently to help Harrogate Council’s Parks Team plant up the flowerbed

Winners of Harrogate in Bloom’s popular design a garden competition for school children see their creations come to life

Published on in Community/Culture/Harrogate
The challenge this year was to create a small garden which could fit into a cycle wheel to celebrate this September’s UCI.  The circular bed opposite Bettys was perfect for this theme and it is also right in sight of the UCI finishing line.

Nicola Matthews, Headteacher of Brackenfield School, said:

We are always happy to support the different Harrogate In Bloom initiatives to make our town a special place for everyone.

The girls were so inspired by the flower planting in our own gardens and the programme for the UCI cycling championships, that they created a beautiful colour wheel of planting.

We are delighted that their designs were chosen and look forward to seeing the garden bloom over the coming weeks.



