Martin House’s Big Bake for Children’s Hospice Week

People across Yorkshire are being called on to hold a Big Bake for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People as part of Children’s Hospice Week.

Martin House is hoping people will come together to hold bake sales and coffee mornings to raise money to support its work caring for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The hospice is joining forces with national charity Together for Short Lives for Children’s Hospice Week, which has the theme ‘Moments that Matter’ and runs between June 17th and 23rd.

It aims to raise awareness of the support children’s hospices give to families, and this year focusing on the role hospices play in helping families make special memories together.

Clair Holdsworth, director of care at Martin House, said: Baking is a popular activity with families when they stay at Martin House. It’s one of the many simple things most of us take for granted, but can be a really special moment for a poorly child or their brother or sister. We thought getting people to hold their own Big Bakes in their offices, or at school or with friends would be a good way of celebrating one of these ‘Moments that Matter’ and to raise money for Martin House.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with their families.

Its care includes respite stays, support in the home, end of life care and bereavement support.

Clair added: Children’s Hospice Week is a chance to open the door on what palliative care means. Our team give specialist, holistic care to children and young people with often very complex needs, and we are here for families in the saddest times. But children’s hospice care is also about giving families’ special times together, a chance to create memories and have new experiences – from baking to days out, making art and music, and so much more. Coming to Martin House can have a huge impact on the whole family.

You can download a Big Bake poster from www.martinhouse.org.uk/childrenshospiceweek or contact appeal@martinhouse.org.uk or call 01937 844569 for fundraising materials.









