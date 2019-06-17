Cake, gin and jewels includes gifts for Smart Works

Please share the news











A pop-up shop in the heart of Harrogate next weekend will offer a chance to browse locally designed, hand-made jewellery and other treats while supporting a great charity – with cake and gin as added extras.

From Thursday June 20 to Sunday June 23, Esme Louise and Friends, a collective of small, independent brands, will be at Isles of Wonder, 4 Montepellier Street.

Opening hours: Thurs, Fri & Sat 10am – 6pm, Sun 11am – 4pm

Esme Louise, a Yorkshire-based young jewellery designer and maker, supports Smart Works, the charity started just five and a half years ago which has now helped over 11,000 women succeed at interviews.

Esme has been volunteering her time with the charity in its Manchester branch since September last year as its values lie close to her own, both personally and professionally. The change she sees in the women, from when they first step into the office to when they leave, is transformative and she wanted to find ways to support Smart Works further.

Every purchase over £40 at the pop-up event will mean a pair of Esme Louise’s signature stud earrings will be sent directly to the charity, for a woman to wear at her interview.

Esme said: This way, something goes directly to the charity’s recipients, and could be like a ‘lucky charm’ for their interview and for years to come. Esme Louise Holmes, who was born and raised in Burn, near Selby, says she is “just a Yorkshire lass who decided to go for it. When I founded Esme Louise I wanted the company to become more than just jewellery. I had the drive to create something with meaning which had positive effects on the wearer. Women should feel confident in what they wear, in themselves and in every aspect of their lives. With confidence, you can turn your dreams into reality. We truly believe this and if we can help just a few women feel this way when wearing our jewels then we are adding a little bit of sparkle back into the world. We want to do our part and help women feel true to themselves, which is why we donate to Smart Works.

Her pop-up shop in Harrogate will include her first ever summer sample sale and a Personalised Initial Stamping Station, offering one of a kind pieces to make your jewellery as unique as you.

Esme said: I’d like to say a big thank you to Stewart Aldred for offering me space at his wonderful shop and for his support and look forward to welcoming friends old and new at our event in Harrogate.









