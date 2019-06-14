Tockwith Show schedules released as preparations gather pace

Please share the news











Preparations are gathering pace for the 74th annual Tockwith Show, which takes place in August.

Dubbed ‘The Greatest Small Show in Yorkshire’, the one-day event attracts around 10,000 visitors every year to enjoy a family-friendly showcase of rural life and local produce.

Schedules for all classes have now been released, including shire horses, horticulture, produce and preserves, fur and feather, the annual photographic competition and the very popular children’s section. The dressage competition takes place on the Saturday before the show.

This year’s Tockwith Show will include a packed programme of new attractions alongside long-standing favourites. Among the most popular are the falconry display, children’s fancy dress competition, tug-o-war, a parade of classic cars and vintage agricultural vehicles, the crazy Dog Dash, show jumping, and animal demonstrations.

The popular dog scurry run by Kirkbourne Spaniels will also feature once again, as will The Discovery Zone, Riggmoor Reindeer, St George’s Archery Club and a Companion Dog Show held under Kennel Club Rules. Possibly the quirkiest event will be the Flat Cap Chucking hosted by Wetherby Lions.

New for 2019 will be an air gun range hosted by Wighill Park Guns, a supplier of air guns and related accessories.

Marquees, animal pens and trade stands will be filled with activity throughout the day, and there will also be displays of machinery and agricultural skills. Other attractions include musical entertainment from the Wetherby Silver Band, and a large children’s play area.

As always, there will be a wide variety of over 60 stalls, stands and marquees. For foodies, there’ll be cookery demonstrations with professional chefs, a pie competition with local butchers, the popular Farmers’ Market of produce grown and made in the Tockwith area, and a food lovers’ raffle. Volunteers from Tockwith Festivals will once again be running the bar, serving beer from the nearby Rudgate Brewery, Pimm’s and gin, with all profits going to local causes.

Show secretary Steve Ross said: Tockwith Show is a great value day out for the whole family, with something for everyone to enjoy. With the release of the schedules for this year’s show, we’re inviting people in the area to get involved and help make it the best one yet.

The Tockwith Show takes place on Sunday, August 4. Schedules and entry forms are available on the website www.tockwithshow.org.uk or can be posted. They are also available in local shops and businesses. For more information, email secretary@tockwithshow.org.uk or call 07976 268012.

