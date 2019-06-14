Golden anniversary celebrations at Harrogate care home

Please share the news











George Crowther OBE and Joan Crowther celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at HC-One’s Grosvenor House care home in Harrogate on Thursday 23 May 2019.

The couple met while both working at Clugston Asphalt, they married at Scunthorpe Congregational Church and honeymooned at The Viking Hotel in York. George was the Mayor of Harrogate in the millennium year 2000 and Joan was Lady Mayoress.

To celebrate George and Joan’s wedding anniversary, Grosvenor House, the care home which George is a Resident at, hosted a special party which was attended by friends, family, members of the care team and fellow Residents.

The couple received a special surprise when the current Mayor and Mayoress, Stuart and April Martin, visited the Grosvenor Park to join in the celebrations and give their best wishes to Mr and Mrs Crowther.

A great time was had by all, especially George and Joan who both had a wonderful day. Mr and Mrs Crowther agreed that their secret to a long and happy marriage is trust and compromise.

Susan Nutter, Home Manager at Grosvenor House said: It was heart-warming to be part of George and Joan’s anniversary celebrations, they are a lovely couple and on behalf of everyone at Grosvenor House I would like to wish them a very happy golden wedding anniversary.

Located on Duchy Road, Grosvenor House offers short and long term care packages for older people needing nursing or residential care. The home is also proud of achieving a 9.6/10 average user rating on the sectors leading comparison website, carehome.co.uk

