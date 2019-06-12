Starbeck targeted in series of cash machine attacks

Please share the news











7 Shares

Police are investigating after cash machines were attacked and money was stolen in the early hours of this morning.

Three cash machines were targeted in the York and Harrogate areas.

Police believe four or five men were involved in the incidents.

12 June 2019, 1.20am break-in at Starbeck Post Office, on the High Street. Money was stolen from the cash machine inside the building after it was forced open

12 June 2019, 3.56am. officers were called to the Post Office on Colliergate, York, to reports of a break-in. Police believe the intruders targeted the cash machine and investigations are ongoing to establish how much money was taken from it

12 June 2019, 6.23am when staff arrived for work. Co-op shop on Hull Road, York, offenders damaged the shutters at a cashpoint but did not leave with any money

The circumstances surrounding the incidents suggest they are linked.

In each case, officers attended and secured the scene and conducted extensive searches of the areas.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious before, during or after the incidents or has any information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.

You can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12190105573 when sharing information.









Please share the news











7 Shares