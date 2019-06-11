Knaresborough Freemasons keep the band playing

Published on in Community/Harrogate/News
Members of the Forest of Knaresborough Masonic Lodge have been able to support The Brigades of Starbeck in replacing their well-worn camping equipment and musical instrument.

The Boys and Girls of The Brigade have been marching with patched up equipment for some time, but now, thanks to a donation of £2,500, that won’t be the case.

Brigades organiser Mark Wheatley said:

Our focus is on helping the young people in our care to grow and develop, to make friends, have fun, make memories, learn skills and independence, discipline and self control. A lot of our staff team are former members and can testify to the impact that being involved in Brigade has had on their lives.

A cheque was presented at The Starbeck Methodist Church in front of friends and family.

In appreciation, the band struck up some lively tunes for all those present to enjoy and presented the Lodge with a framed photo collage of Brigades member’s recent activities in appreciation of the donation.





