Yesterday (Tuesday 4 June) officers from Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire Police took part in roadside checks of vehicles suspected of carrying waste to ensure that it was being carried lawfully and that correct documentation was being kept.

The checks came about after a taskforce (Operation Eyeball) was set up last year to tackle illegal waste carriers, very often the cause of fly-tipping in rural areas and which causes pollution and cost for landowners, local authorities and the environment.

Almost 100 vehicles were stopped throughout the operation, and a number of these were given advice about what licences are required if they are carrying trade waste.

A Section 34 notice was also issued to one individual who had evidence of waste in their vehicle. This notice requires them to produce waste transfer notes documenting what waste they have, the quantity, the type, how it is stored and whether they are authorised to accept such waste. They now have seven days to produce this licence but could face a £300 fine if they fail to do so.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said: Fly-tipping is a real problem in the Harrogate district with the annual £40,000 clear-up costs being unfairly paid for by council tax payers. On the back of our own ‘Crime not to Care campaign’, I am delighted that this new task force has been created to tackle a significant blight on our countryside.

For more information about the operation, please visit: https://northyorkshire.police.uk/news/operation-launched-to-tackle-fly-tipping-in-rural-north-yorkshire-and-york

Anyone who witnesses fly tipping in the Harrogate district or suspects that someone is operating an unlawful waste disposal business should report it to us www.harrogate.gov.uk/flytipping or by calling 01423 500600.









