Harrogate Freemasons Help to reduce homelessness in Harrogate

Harrogate & Claro Freemasons have secured funding to purchase five iPad tablets for Harrogate Homeless Project, to significantly improve the way their staff work with clients.

The project has recently introduced a cloud-based information management system which has revolutionized the way they work, reducing bureaucracy and helping reduce paper. The secure, online system is invaluable in recording, and sharing, information about the hundreds of clients they support each year.

Support workers are based in the hostel, in move-on houses and at a day centre; each working with a variety of clients in the different settings. The iPads will enable them to use their cloud-based system at all sites to improve communications and enhance the support offered.

The iPads will be used during client sessions, rather than having to take handwritten notes and inputting them on the system later. It will also enable Support Workers to assist clients to check utility accounts, emails and monitor benefit payments (which are now administered on line), when supporting then in their homes.

The £1,700 grant provided by Harrogate & Claro Freemasons – via the from the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s Provincial Grand Masters Fund – will enable them to purchase five iPads which will make a tremendous difference and revolutionise the way clients are supported.

Liz Hancock, Chief Executive of Harrogate Homeless Project, said: These iPads will make a tremendous difference in our work to reduce homelessness in the Harrogate area and we are extremely grateful for the kind generosity shown by Harrogate & Claro Freemasons.

John Birkenshaw, Charity Steward of Harrogate & Claro Freemasons Lodge, said: Harrogate Homeless Project is a local charity which is playing a major role in reducing homelessness in Harrogate. We are extremely proud to support them as they are making a real difference and improving the lives of many.









