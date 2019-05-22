Backshall and Packham Head to Harrogate

Please share the news











Two superstars of TV are in Harrogate on 19 October 2019.

Steve Backshall and Chris Packham CBE will be hosting separate shows at the Royal Hall.

The talks are presented by Cause UK in association with NiddFest – a festival designed to highlight the importance of Nidderdale’s landscape and wildlife. More than 50% of species are in decline across the UK, many of them common and Nidderdale AONB is currently conducting its biggest wildlife survey with its Wild Watch project to inform conservation strategies.

Adventurer, presenter, explorer, wildlife enthusiast and all-round daredevil, Steve Backshall, will be taking to the stage at 3pm.

Inspired by Steve’s current TV series, ‘Expedition’, his talk encompasses astonishing tales from a year of adventure; taking light into forgotten caves, making first ascents of Arctic peaks, and first descents of Himalayan rivers – he talks of narrow escapes and scrapes plus jaw dropping tales of close calls with near certain death as well as lessons learned from his extraordinary year.

Steve is one of the best loved wildlife presenters in the UK. Suitable for wildlife enthusiasts of all ages from 8 to 80, the event includes an extended Q&A session and book signing. Steve is due to return to our screens on Dave UKTV with Expedition – with Steve Backshall in July this year.

Chris Packham presents an evening from 7pm discussing his photography, work with wildlife and conservation. He’ll also discuss his autobiography, Fingers in the Sparkle Jar. The memoir which was voted the UK’s ‘Favourite Nature Book’ inspired his TV documentary, Asperger’s and Me.

Packham was recently presented with a CBE from the Prince of Wales for his services to nature conservation. Chris is due to return to our screens with Springwatch on May 27.

The evening will also include a Q&A hosted by his Springwatch Unsprung presenter, Lindsey Chapman, followed by a book signing.

Yorkshire-born Lindsey is a Patron of The Wild Watch in Nidderdale AONB. Lindsey presents a number of wildlife and arts programmes including Big Blue UK, Costing the Earth and Springtime on the Farm, alongside working with Chris Packham.

This year, major media outlets have upgraded terminology around climate change to ‘climate crisis’. More than 50% of species are in decline across the UK.

Clair Chadwick, Director of Cause UK, said: As Chris Packham said in a recent interview, the decline in British wildlife is a visceral sense of loss. Both he and Backshall do an incredible job of communicating the natural world to audiences of all ages. We wanted to host a day of wildlife talks with two of the most exciting and inspiring presenters as it is a pivotal time for our species and our planet.

Packham said: I walk in a quieter field now. I stroll through a more silent wood. I remember with clarity, because of my memory, how different it was when I was a kid – the volume of song. That reinforces my sense of urgency to make a difference before my time runs out.

Steve Backshall – Voyages to Undiscovered Places, The Royal Hall, 19th October 2019, 3pm followed by a book signing.

To book: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Steve-Backshall-Voyages-to-Undiscovered-Places

Chris Packham, The Royal Hall, 19th October 2019, 7pm, with an after-show Q&A and book signing. To book: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/An-Evening-with-Chris-Packham









