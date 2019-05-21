French gypsies on the Harrogate Stray confirm how long they will be there

Please share the news











A group of French gypsies have parked a circle of around 10 caravans and vehicles on the Harrogate Stray – they arrived on Sunday 19 May 2019.

We spoke to them this morning and asked them who they are and how long they will be there.

They describe themselves as French gypsies and have said they will be there for 1-week.

They were also very friendly to talk to and wanted to emphasise that, like with all walks for life, you get good and bad people.

The whole area was clean.

They also requested we didn't post images of them or the caravans.









