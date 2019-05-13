Harrogate smart technology business Marks 10th anniversary and new head office

Please share the news











A Harrogate smart technology business marking its tenth anniversary has launched a brand-new head office facility on the edge of the spa town.

AudioVogue, which was launched in 2009 by entrepreneurs Andy Wyatt and Peter Hudspeth, has opened the new combined office, training centre, display showroom and warehousing facility at Killinghall Business Park.

The building adds to its existing high street presence in Harrogate and its concession presence in both York and Darlington, and will enable the AudioVogue team to test new products and innovations before installing them in client’s businesses and homes across the region and further afield.

Since its inception a decade ago, the company has built an enviable reputation for its high-quality home cinema, audio visual, smart lighting and control, and security installations. It works closely with a number of key “partner brands”, including Control4, Triad, Pakedge Networks, Sonos and Nest.

AudioVogue co-director Andy Wyatt said: The opening of our new head office is a major step for us and officially marks the start of our tenth anniversary celebrations. This is a major investment for the company but was necessitated by a significant year-on-year increase in business, combined with a need for us to be able to test new technology as and when it comes on the market. Hot on the heels of launching this facility, we have opened a partnership concession with Seymour’s Home in Darlington. Our work is now taking us far beyond our Harrogate and North Leeds heartlands, and we are increasingly undertaking work in and around County Durham.

AudioVogue co-director Peter Hudspeth said: Since launching the AudioVogue brand in 2009, the business has continually evolved. We were initially best-known for home cinema installations, but then branched out into commercial projects, and then home and business smart technology and security systems. The last ten years have been a fantastic journey for us, and whilst it’s nice to look back on our achievements our sights are very firmly set on the future.









