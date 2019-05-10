Harrogate student smashes target as youngest female runner in London Marathon

Please share the news











A Rossett School student has smashed her fundraising target after taking part as the youngest female runner in this year’s London Marathon.

Katie Ridley, who was 18 years and 34 days old when she ran the race on April 28, completed the marathon in five hours, 13 minutes.

She had set her fundraising target at £1,000, and has currently raised more than £1,500 for Saint Michael’s Hospice and MIND.

Katie said: Running the London Marathon has been on my bucket list since I was very young, and the whole experience was incredible. It was by far the hardest thing I have ever done, yet most definitely the best.

Katie chose to raise funds for Saint Michael’s and MIND because the two charities mean a lot to her.

Katie said: Saint Michael’s really helped support my family over the past few years since my grandad sadly passed away in December 2014. MIND is also very important to me. As someone who suffers with mental illness, I know how draining it really is, and having the right support there to help you is vital.

Katie said running the London Marathon had given her some motivation, adding: The training gave me something to get up for on a morning, and it was a challenge I needed to focus on when I was having the worst of days.

The hardest part of the race for Katie was at around 23 miles, when she “hit the wall” and found it very mentally tough. However, she said the atmosphere was amazing and the crowds shouting her name had helped so much.

She added: There wasn’t a moment in the whole route where there weren’t hundreds of supporters there cheering, which was so amazing and overwhelming. The best part of the day was definitely crossing the finish line after all those hours of running, and receiving my medal. That feeling will never ever be beaten! Meeting all the celebrities and being on TV was incredible too, and I am so grateful for that experience.

You can still support Katie on her fundraising page at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KatieRidley3









