Man reported to have been stabbed near Harrogate Hydro

Police are investigating after they received a report that a man had been stabbed in the chest near to the hydro Swimming Pool in Harrogate, Jennyfields Drive.

North Yorkshire Police said:

Police received a report of violence at 11.03am Monday 29 April 2019 from Yorkshire Ambulance Service who had been called to attend a man who was reported to have received a stab wound to the chest.

The incident was reported to have taken place near the benches outside of the Hydro, Jenny Field Drive in Harrogate.

Police have attended the scene – the injured man was initially treated at the scene, however is now being taken to hospital.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to determine the circumstance around the incident.