The rhubarb and ginger that will flavour the beer

Competition to name the Henshaws Beer

8 hours ago in Community/Harrogate/Knaresborough/News

Henshaws are asking for names for a special beer that will feature at their beer festival on 11 May 2019 at Henshaws in Knaresborough. See https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/beer-festival/

The name the Henshaws Brew competition was launched yesterday and will run until 5pm Mon 22 April and the winner will receive 3 tickets to the festival, worth £36.

Stewart Goddard, Brewing Team Leader at Rooster’s, Craig Witty, brewer at Daleside, Matt Fortune, Cold Bath Brewery and Anton Stark from Harrogate Brewing Co.

The beer is a result of a collaboration between Roosters, Dalesode, Cold Bath Brewery and the Harrogate Brewing Co. It’s a 4.8% Blonde beer made with malt from Thomas Fawcett Malsters in Castleford, Yorkshire forced rhubarb from Oldroyd’s near Leeds, root ginger, Yorkshire water and fruity U.S. Cascade hops.

To enter the competition see https://www.henshaws.org.uk/henshaws-brew/




