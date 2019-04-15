Local organisations set to celebrate Tour de Yorkshire in style next month

Local organisations and community groups are set to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire in style next month (2-5 May) thanks to funding grants made available from Harrogate Borough Council.

Grant recipients:

Kirkby Malzeard

Laverton Parish Council

Kirby Malzeard Playing Fields Association

Kirby Malzeard Primary School

Kirkby Malzeard Village Hall

Masham Parish Council

Nidderdale Chamber of Trade

Ripon City Council

Nick Reed, Tour de Yorkshire co-ordinator for Masham Parish Council, said: We are delighted that the Tour de Yorkshire is rolling through Masham for the third year running. This grant will ensure that we can show the whole stage on the big screen in one of Yorkshire’s largest market places. And continue to be one of the best places to watch the tour, whether you’re a keen cyclist or just looking for a great family day out.

Gemma Pawson, from Kirby Malzeard Primary School, said: Since the Tour de France came to Yorkshire we have seen so many children and their families inspired to cycle. This year as well as producing land art for the community celebrations, as the Tour de Yorkshire passes by, we are also working with the dance company Urban Stride to inspire children. As a school we promote a growth mind-set where anything is possible, and what better way to show the children this in action through sport and dance. This type of project is made possible thanks to the grant from the borough council.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: Since the Tour de France came to Yorkshire in 2014, cycling has proven to be more and more popular, and the Tour de Yorkshire is no exception. It also grows in prestige year on year and it’s great to see the women’s race, now two days, getting the recognition it deserves. We know local groups and organisations are keen to support the event and these grants will help them do so. I can’t wait to see what they’ve got planned as some of the world’s elite cyclists pass through their town or village.

Last month (March), £10,000 was available (up to £1,000 per application) for parish/town councils, voluntary and community groups and schools who want to celebrate the annual event that takes place during the first weekend of May.







