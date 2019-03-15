8-year-old threatens teachers and attending police with a knife at a Harrogate school

An 8-year old has threatened both teachers and attending police with a knife at a Harrogate School

North Yorkshire Police have currently declined to identify the school where the incident occurred – we believe it is in the public that they do so.

A police spokesperson said: Police attended a primary school in the Harrogate District on 18 February after an eight-year-old girl produced a kitchen knife in class. The class was evacuated and the police were called. During the incident the girl made threats to the attending officers and teaching staff. The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and no-one was injured and the knife recovered. The girl is now receiving appropriate support.







