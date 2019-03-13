Newby Wiske Hall planning date set

A special meeting to determine the future of Newby Wiske Hall has been set for next week.

Members of Hambleton District Council’s Planning Committee will meet on Thursday 21 March 2019 to deal with the applications for planning permission and listed building consent at the former North Yorkshire police headquarters. PGL is seeking consent to allow the site to be used as a children’s residential centre.

The Council had previously resolved to approve both applications but following a legal challenge it agreed that both applications should be re-determined. Those applications were due to be considered in January but following examination of the revised submission made by PGL the meeting was cancelled to look at an amended Noise Management Plan.

The special Planning Committee meeting is being held at Solberge Hall at 10am on Thursday 21 March 2019. The agenda and papers for the meeting can be found on the planning area of hambleton.gov.uk







