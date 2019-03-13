High five! Yorkshire estate agency scales new heights with Cathedral charity abseil

Five colleagues from a Ripon estate agency are taking the plunge to help safeguard the future of one of the UK’s oldest cathedrals.

The team from Linley & Simpson are turning daredevils as part of a 115-feet sponsored abseil down the south west tower of historic Ripon Cathedral, parts of which date to 1160.

They include Ripon branch manager Kerry Ferguson; property consultant Amy Gudgeon; land and new homes specialist Greg Smallwood; founding director Nick Simpson; and his son, senior lettings negotiator Ed Simpson.

The descent – on Saturday 18 May 2019 – represents the equivalent heart-thumping  height of around 10 double decker buses.

The cathedral is also well-known to TV viewers around the world as the setting for the hit drama series Victoria.





Kerry said:

The cathedral is such a pivotal part of our community and economy, attracting vast amounts of tourists to the city of Ripon.

The opportunity to support the cathedral development plans for a 21st Century Yorkshire cathedral, was one Linley & Simpson could not pass up. We are thrilled to have this chance to contribute.

It’s also a unique opportunity to see the breathtaking views over Ripon that have earned it the title of one of the UK’s best places to live.

All funds raised by Linley & Simpson and the other 90 or so people taking part will go directly to the Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign, preserving, protecting, and promoting the future of Ripon Cathedral

The Linley & Simpson intrepid team of five can be supported through the fund-raising page set up by Kerry: https://www.everyclick.com/linleyandsimpsoncathedralabseil/info




