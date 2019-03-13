Cameron Osburn receiving his award from Kevin McAleese
Former Headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School, Kevin McAleese, passes away

Harrogate Grammar School has said that it was with great sadness they heard the news that Kevin McAleese CBE has passed away on 13 March 2019 after a long illness.

Kevin was appointed as Headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School in 1992 and served the school and its community for 10 years. He was a distinguished educator who published several books on education and led at a time of great change in the profession.

The school were delighted when just over a year ago Kevin was able to attend the annual Celebration of Achievement evening at the Royal Hall. He continued to show an interest in the school and recently donated a new prize for ‘Determination in the Face of Adversity’, that he awarded personally to Cameron Osburn, a former student at the school who set up and runs “Adversity United”.

Richard Sheriff, Executive Headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School, said:

Kevin’s positivity and cheerfulness were remarkable and the way he dealt with his life limiting cancer diagnosis was an inspiration to all who knew him and the many who followed his story on the television. Our best wishes and condolences go to his wife Jenny and all his family and friends who will miss him greatly.




 

