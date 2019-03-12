Harrogate Council employs local PR company to tell local businesses how to make the most of the UCI Road World Championships

Harrogate Borough Council recently went out to tender for a supplier to deliver a number of roadshows for th for UCI World Championships

The contract was awarded to a local PR business, Cicada

The cycling championships will take place in Yorkshire from 21-29 September 2019.

Harrogate is the base-town for the event where every race will finish and often complete a number of laps of the town centre.

As part of the work from Cicada, they are delivering a series of free roadshows titled ‘Harrogate Welcomes the World’

The events will aim to showcase how local companies and organisations can maximise the business opportunities presented by the event.

The first three events are:

27 March: Wesley Centre, Harrogate 8.30am

2 April: White Bear, Masham 8.30am

10 April: Henshaws, Knaresborough 4.30pm

Attendees will hear from local organising committee Yorkshire 2019 and Harrogate Borough Council. There will also be a marketing “masterclass” Cicada.

Thousands of visitors from across the world are expected in the district over the nine days of racing. There will be an estimated global television audience of 150 million and more than three million roadside spectators.

Cllr Graham Swift, Cabinet Member Resources, Enterprise and Economic Development at Harrogate Borough Council, said: We are delighted and very proud to be hosting one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Our goal is to assist as many local businesses as possible to join in and enjoy the benefits of Harrogate being on the global stage. Our business roadshows will provide everything you need to know along with inspiration and tips to ensure that your company can make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

To book your place, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uci-2019-road-world-championships-business-roadshow-tickets-58368877885

Details of further events in Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Pateley Bridge will be announced soon.








