Parent hits out at Bishop Thornton School closure plans

The father of three pupils at a North Yorkshire village school has voiced his anger at proposals to shut it in July.

At a meeting last night at Bishop Thornton Church of England Primary School, head teacher Liz Bedford revealed plans were afoot to re-open Burnt Yates School – closed last year – and transfer the children there.

However, Dave Kirby, who has three children at Bishop Thornton School, with one due to start in September, said the move was ill thought through and naïve in the extreme.

Mr Kirby, who has lived in the village all his life and attended the primary school himself, said: This announcement came totally out of the blue. One parent from each family with a child at the school was invited by email to attend a meeting to find out about an ‘exciting opportunity’! And this was to say they were looking to close the school and move all the children to Bunt Yates School which closed year as it was failing. Not exciting but devastating. Bishop Thornton School isn’t failing. It’s has had recent investment in its facilities and is thriving. If they close this school there will be nothing left in the village. Everything else has shut.

Mr Kirby, who runs a successful courier business in the village, added: The head said the meeting was the start of an initial consultation period, but I’m convinced it’s a done deal. If it goes ahead and I’m sure it will, it will spilt the village. Some parents will send their children to Burnt Yates whilst I’ll look to send mine to Markington. And if that happens, does that mean Burnt Yates will again become unviable to remain open? But, and it’s a big but, what happens if North Yorkshire County Council decides to keep Bishop Thornton School open, and parents have decided to select other schools for their children? This will put the school in real jeopardy! This has not been properly considered at all. Most of the children who go to Bishop Thornton school walk to it. Now they will have to travel more than three miles to get to Burnt Yates. It will also mean some children now fall out of the catchment area too and will have to go elsewhere.