Owen Spafford (left), Frankie Ryan-Casey (centre) with chair of judges Duncan Partridge
Owen Spafford (left), Frankie Ryan-Casey (centre) with chair of judges Duncan Partridge

Debating success at St Aidan’s

Published on in Education/Harrogate

On Monday 4 March St Aidan’s hosted the NE Regional Finals of the ESU Mace competition.

Six teams travelled from Morpeth, Newcastle, York, Hull and Sheffield to take part in three debates.

The Associated 6th Form team faced Hymers College, who they opposed on the motion ‘This house would legalise paid surrgacy in the UK’.

The three judges, chaired by Duncan Partridge, Director of Education at the ESU, praised the high quality of debating, but declared the Associated Team overall winners.

Finlay Murray, debate coach at St Aidan’s, said:

As defending champions this was an especially pleasing result.

As one of only twelve regions in England we’re excited to be heading to the ESU HQ in Dartmouth House, London, for a second year to face the finest debaters in the country.

The school have given their congratulations to Frankie Ryan-Casey and Owen Spafford for their accomplished performances. Also their thanks for support from the lower school debating club with their insightful contributions – the future of debating looks bright.




