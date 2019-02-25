Ethos Asset Finance partners with Point-to-Point horse racing

A Harrogate-based independent asset finance company has signed up to support the Point-to-Point horse racing calendar across Yorkshire.

As one of the UK’s leading independent providers of asset finance to a host of businesses and individuals across numerous sectors, the company is now seeing growth in its customer base across the equestrian market.

The sport of Point-to-Point racing is the amateur division of the same sport that graces the likes of Cheltenham, Catterick and Wetherby. Each fixture hosts up to seven races, which are around three miles each in length. Ethos will support five fixtures during the season.

The sponsorship comes as the company hires new sales consultant, Garry Gilmour, who brings with him extensive knowledge of the agricultural and equestrian markets and will be integral to the partnership moving forward.

Chris Brown, who set up Ethos Asset Finance in 2007 after 20 years in the banking industry, said: The equestrian market is relatively new to Ethos, but we are achieving a growing position in it so the sponsorship fits well at this time. Having someone with Garry’s sales experience in the sector will be immensely helpful to us in the coming years.

Peter McNeile, representing the 15 Yorkshire fixtures, comments: Yorkshire is racing country through and through, and this partnership makes perfect sense as a start point to winning the affiliation of racing and equestrian folk. Our fixtures draw terrific crowds and we hope to introduce Ethos Asset Finance to many of our spectators and participants as the season progresses.







