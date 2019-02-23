premier Inn Harrogate
Police incident at Premier Inn in Harrogate, now confirmed to be a sudden death

First posted 15:57 – 23 February 2019

North Yorkshire Police and the Ambulance Service are currently attending an incident at the Premier Inn, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate – at the rear of the Majestic Hotel.

The Premier Inn is currently cordoned-off and the police are not commenting on the incident but have said that they should be able to comment within the next hour.

Further updates as we receive them.

 

Updated 16:28 – 23 February 2019

Statement from North Yorkshire Police.

A police investigation is ongoing into the sudden death of a man in Harrogate.

The incident occurred on Springfield Avenue, near to the Premier Inn, at 1.24pm on Saturday (23 February 2019).

Police officers and paramedics attempted to revive the man but he sadly dead at Harrogate District Hospital. Next of kin have not yet been informed.

A police cordon has been put in place at the scene while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12190033762.

 

 




