Recruitment opens for £115K role in Police and fire commissioner’s office

Leader wanted for North Yorkshire’s new police and fire support service

The new formal collaboration which will bring together the business support functions for North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting a Managing Director.

The announcement of the potential appointment follows after a serious of measures were placed on Julia Mulligan following a disciplinary.

See Report concludes Police and Crime Commissioner was bullying individual in her office

Called Enable North Yorkshire, the collaboration will begin on 1 April and ensure the vital support services which enable the emergency services to operate come together in serving the public to keep them safe and feeling safe.

The Managing Director will lead the collaboration and be responsible for the effective and professional delivery of the shared services, which include functions such as administration, communications, finance, HR and learning and development, health and safety, ICT, information management, strategic intelligence, information and performance, organisational change, transport logistics and procurement.









The individual will be under the direction of the North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer.

The recruitment process is being run by North Yorkshire County Council’s Resourcing Solutions and more details can be found at www.mdenableny.co.uk. The closing date for applications is 3 March.

Commissioner Julia Mulligan said: This is a vital role for North Yorkshire and I want to ensure everyone who is interested has the opportunity to put themselves forward to lead Enable North Yorkshire. As Managing Director, the individual appointed will lead a team of people working to the two Chiefs, in order to support the two emergency services in keeping our county safe and feeling safe. Developing this new collaboration and supporting our emergency services will be a challenging but exciting role with the potential to make a real difference to people's lives.








