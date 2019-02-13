Assault near to the David Lloyds Leisure centre in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred near to Oakdale Place , near to The David Lloyds Leisure centre.

The incident happened at 11.15pm on 8 February on a public footbridge in a wooded area near to Oakdale Place, in the proximity of David Lloyds Leisure Centre. A woman in her fifties was grabbed from behind and aggressively pushed towards the hand rail of the footbridge .

The suspect is described as a man, around six feet tall , wearing a dark hooded top and with “pointed facial features”. The victim shouted out and the suspect made off towards the Jenny Fields area. Fortunately the victim was not injured but obviously very distressed by the ordeal.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information that may assist this investigation. If anyone was in the area around the time of the incident or who saw anything or anyone suspicious, officers appeal for them to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for [name of officer, PC 1180 Hume. You can also email David.Hume@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190024207







