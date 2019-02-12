Inspector finds Little Explorers to be outstanding

Little Explorers day nursery at The Hydro on Jennyfield Drive is outstanding, according to an Ofsted report published this month (February 2019).

Inspectors noted the ‘quality of the environment and teaching is exceptional’ and that ‘practitioners consistently respond quickly to the needs of children’.The inspection, which took place in January, also observed ‘the commitment of leaders and managers to pursue excellence’ commenting that it was ‘superb’.Inspectors also found the following:

Staff build excellent relationships with parents. There is comprehensive information sharing. Consequently, children’s individual needs are exceedingly well met and they flourish

Children’s emotional well-being is paramount and at the heart of everything practitioners do. Children of all ages form very secure attachments with practitioners and thrive through the sensitive and intuitive interactions

Children spontaneously show respect for one another and listen to each other’s views. Practitioners constantly act as positive role models. They treat children with the utmost dignity and respect

They empower the nursery practitioners with a deep understanding of the curriculum. This leads to continual improvement

Children are exceptionally well prepared for the next stages in their learning, including starting school. They are highly motivated to learn, often recalling previous learning and extending their ideas

Elizabeth Green, Little Explorers nursery manager, said: I’m thrilled that the hard work and enthusiasm of the team has led to our Ofsted outstanding achievement. We are dedicated and passionate about the service we provide, ensuring that children are at the centre of everything we do. This has led to a more natural approach to learning, which has been well received by the children and their families.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: I am absolutely delighted that Little Explorers has received an outstanding Ofsted rating. This recognition is a direct result of the commitment, and enthusiasm, Elizabeth and her colleagues, continue to show. The feedback from Ofsted is a pleasure to read, and with comments like ‘children are exceptionally well prepared for the next stages in their learning’, must be inspiring for parents/carers to read.







