Major award for Harrogate lawyer

The Senior Partner of a Harrogate law firm has been named as the Leading Lawyer outside London for the Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) sector, which includes Sport.

Peter McCormick OBE of McCormicks Solicitors received the Award from the UK Legal 500, one of the leading guides to the legal profession, at an event in London on Wednesday 6 February 2019.

The UK Legal 500 conducted 70,000 interviews with in-house counsel and law firms to pinpoint the most capable, expert practitioners and firms across a number of different business sectors.

Peter McCormick said: Being singled out as Individual of the Year by my peers is a great honour, particularly in a sector which offers such complex legal challenges.

McCormicks was also ranked in the latest edition of the UK Legal 500 for its work in IT and Telecoms, with Peter McCormick described as “always fabulously reassuring”.

The firm’s clients in the sector include the Premier League, Leeds United FC, Plantagenet Media, InTechnology PLC and P4 Software.







