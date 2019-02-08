Harrogate Advertiser moves newsroom to Leeds

The Harrogate Advertiser has closed its newsroom on Cardale Park in Harrogate.

This follows an announcement to staff that JPI Media was reviewing its estates. JPI Media bought the paper when Johnston Press went into Administration in November 2018.

Staff will now be relocated to Leeds with a view to them returning once a new and more suitable base in Harrogate is found.

The site had previously been used for printing before being centralised to a Sheffield site.







