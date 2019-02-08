Harrogate Advertiser

Harrogate Advertiser moves newsroom to Leeds

Published on in Harrogate/News

The Harrogate Advertiser has closed its newsroom on Cardale Park in Harrogate.

See Harrogate Advertiser newsroom could move outside of the town in merger review

This follows an announcement to staff that JPI Media was reviewing its estates. JPI Media bought the paper when Johnston Press went into Administration in November 2018.

Staff will now be relocated to Leeds with a view to them returning once a new and more suitable base in Harrogate is found.

The site had previously been used for printing before being centralised to a Sheffield site.




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*