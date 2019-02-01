Associate assistant headteacher Sarah Daly, right, with students who met the assessor when he visited Rossett and told him of their experience of careers advice at school
Rossett School recognised for high standard of careers provision

Published on in Education/Harrogate

Rossett School in Harrogate has been awarded a national accreditation which recognises the high standard of its careers provision.

The National Quality in Careers Standard, awarded by Prospects, is given to schools and education providers who have demonstrated the importance they place on careers and how they support students to make decisions about their life after school.

In his report, the assessor said careers provision was of a high level and that Rossett offered a comprehensive programme of careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) across all years.

He said all students had access to up-to-date and differentiated information through a comprehensive range of talks, events, programmes and displays around the school.



Strengths included a committed senior leadership team backed by an active and supportive governing body, “exemplary” commitment to self-evaluation and partnership working, the “innovative” use of Careers Champions within each faculty, strong pastoral support, “excellent” arrangements for work-related learning, and “innovative” ideas to increase parental participation.

The assessor added that plans for further improvement could, if realised, lead to the school being considered for the Gold Standard at the next assessment.

Associate assistant headteacher Sarah Daly, who oversees the careers provision at Rossett, said:

We work hard to improve the chances and opportunities of all our students, and preparing our students for their future careers is an important part of this. We offer a range of activities which introduce students to the world of work and help develop their knowledge, skills and experience so they can successfully go on to the next stage of their education, employment, self-employment or training.

“We are delighted to receive the National Quality in Careers Standard. It’s a real achievement to go through this accreditation process, and it gives us a flexible framework around our careers work which ensures our students are receiving advice, practical support and experience to prepare them for the world of work in the best way possible.




