Mark Cousins to appear at Harrogate Film Festival  

Internationally-acclaimed film maker Mark Cousins is one of Britain’s leading directors, cultural critics and a regular contributor to BBC 4 and More 4.

As part of the Harrogate Film Festival 2019, Mark is holding a special event. He will be in conversation with Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser and Charm events, before screening his 2018 hit – The Eyes of Orson Welles.

A passionate and prolific creator of film documentaries, often about the nature of movie-making itself, Cousins’ most recent film, The Eyes of Orson Welles, won a commendation at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

After graduating from the University of Stirling, Belfast-born Cousins rose to public prominence as director of Edinburgh International Film Festival in the late 1990s, bringing new ideas and personal charm, to the Festival. Mark has gone on to enjoy an illustrious career which has involved releasing books, films and winning multiple further awards.

A sometime member of the jury at the Venice Film Festival, his 2011 documentary The Story of Film: An Odyssey, was broadcast as 15 one-hour television episodes in the UK and USA. Mark has worked with names such as David Lynch, Martin Scorsese and Roman Polanski.

Adam Chandler, Managing Director at Harrogate Film Festival said: Having a respected figure such as Mark Cousins attend the festival is something we are delighted to bring to the people of Harrogate. It is set to be an interesting and eye-opening evening with this well-respected film maker. We’re delighted to be partnering with Graham Chalmers and Harrogate Film Society to bring this event to the town.







