Date/Time

Date(s) - 14/08/2021

10:00am - 3:00pm

Categories

Little Bird Artisan Market takes place monthly in the grounds of St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.

The market is a unique outdoor shopping experience suitable for all the family, showcasing Yorkshire’s finest small businesses, all selling hand made goods and produce.

There is everything from food, drink, crafts, home ware, skincare, clothing, candles through to fresh flowers and produce.

All markets also have a variety of street food vendors and live music to keep visitors entertained. For further information visit www.littlebirdmade.co.uk