Little Bird Artisan Market coming soon to Pateley Bridge

Little Bird Artisan Markets are heading to Pateley Bridge in August. The outdoor market will take place on Nidderdale Show Ground on 22nd of August and looks set to be an amazing market with over 70 traders already signed up.

Little Bird curates markets throughout the North Yorkshire area and owner Jackie is excited to be coming back to Pateley Bridge for the first time this year.

Jackie said: Pateley Bridge is always a great market, with people travelling from around the local area to visit us. It’s a lovely venue and offers so much opportunity for new and current traders to showcase their products and to support the people behind the business.

The Artisan Market is a unique shopping experience where visitors can get to meet the owners of the small businesses and buy their products which are all handmade or locally produced. There will be everything from arts & crafts, home ware, candles, skin care, photography, clothing through to fresh food and locally produced alcohol. The Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton, will also be there signing copies of his new book, “All Creatures”. Along with a variety of street food vendors and live musicians performing throughout the day.

Although the Nidderdale Show might be cancelled this year, Little Bird Artisan Market will be taking place, so get the date in your diary for a great day out. We are also looking for new traders, if you would like to find out more information or to book a stall, please email Jackie info@littlebird.co.uk

The market will take place on Saturday 22nd of August, 10am – 3pm in Nidderdale Show Ground, HG3 5HW.