Join Saint Michael’s Hospice service at 4pm on Sunday 11 December for their special Light up a Life remembrance event at their Crimple House Hospice.

Dedicate your light today and then see it illuminated alongside others’ from the community during the heart-warming moment that their Christmas tree is lit. Visit https://bit.ly/DedicateALightSMH or call (01423) 878 628.

By making a gift with your dedication, you can help make a real difference to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

There will be comforting music, meaningful readings and quiet time for reflection.