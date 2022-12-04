Light up a Life

When

11 December 2022    
4:00pm - 5:00pm
Where

Saint Michael's Hospice
Crimple House, Harrogate, England, HG2 8NA, North Yorkshire

Join Saint Michael’s Hospice service at 4pm on Sunday 11 December for their special Light up a Life remembrance event at their Crimple House Hospice.

Dedicate your light today and then see it illuminated alongside others’ from the community during the heart-warming moment that their Christmas tree is lit. Visit https://bit.ly/DedicateALightSMH or call (01423) 878 628.

By making a gift with your dedication, you can help make a real difference to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

There will be comforting music, meaningful readings and quiet time for reflection.

