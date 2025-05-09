Tom Fletcher’s Family Show Coming to Harrogate this May

There’s a Monster in your Show is out on a third major UK theatre tour in 2025, playing 47 venues through to 1 June. The critically acclaimed production will play at the Forum Theatre Billingham from Wednesday 21 to Thursday 22 May.

There’s a Monster In Your Show | Harrogate Theatre

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations, based on the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?’ series, leapt from page to stage in October 2023 and became a family musical theatre show.

The show has now been seen by over 45,000 youngsters and their families, having recently completed its second tour and a Summer Season at the famous Riverside Studios in London.

A high-energy 50-minute adventure, the production features original music written by Tom Fletcher and Barrie Bignold. Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.