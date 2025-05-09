Tom Fletcher’s Family Show Coming to Harrogate this May

There’s a Monster in your Show is out on a third major UK theatre tour in 2025, playing 47 venues through to 1 June. The critically acclaimed production will play at the Forum Theatre Billingham from Wednesday 21 to Thursday 22 May.
There’s a Monster In Your Show | Harrogate Theatre
Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations, based on the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?’ series, leapt from page to stage in October 2023 and became a family musical theatre show.
The show has now been seen by over 45,000 youngsters and their families, having recently completed its second tour and a Summer Season at the famous Riverside Studios in London.
A high-energy 50-minute adventure, the production features original music written by Tom Fletcher and Barrie Bignold. Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.
Tom Fletcher said:
It’s been an amazing experience to see ‘There’s a Monster In Your Book,’ come to life on stage and to meet the characters that I invented in my head! And it’s been incredible to be a part of developing the show and combining my love of writing books and stories with writing some of the songs for the production. When we began this journey at the beginning of 2023, I couldn’t have dreamed that we’d have toured the country for nearly a year, had a residency in London and be heading out on a third national tour this autumn! It’s testimony to the extraordinary puppeteers and the gorgeous puppets.
There’s a Monster In Your Show’ is the perfect first theatre trip for young families. Going to the theatre with kids can be stressful but this is a totally interactive show where children are actively encouraged to shout, sing, clap and dance!