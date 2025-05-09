Search for Yorkshire Young Achivers launched

Nominations for the 31st Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards opened last night (8 May) when previous winners, fundraisers, sponsors and supporters launched the 2025 Awards at the West Park Hotel in Harrogate.

The Awards celebrate the achievements of young people from across the Yorkshire and Humber region and are sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate. Last year’s winners included the children of the late Rugby League Motor Neurone Disease fundraiser and campaigner Rob Burrow and Yorkshire’s Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

The proceeds of the annual dinner, this year on Thursday 13 November 2025, are used by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation to make grants to young people and organisations supporting in the region, with the total now standing at more than £1.5 million.

Foundation and Awards Chairman Peter McCormick OBE said: We have had some terrific winners over the years and we know there are many more deserving young people in Yorkshire so we really want to hear about them!

The Awards are open to anyone aged under 35 who was born, lives or works in Yorkshire. They can be famous or completely unknown outside their own community as long as they have achieved something special, whether attaining success or overcoming adversity.

There are seven categories as follows:

Personality of the Year (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Youngster of the Year (Nabarro McAllister)

Unsung Hero (Jamboree Entertainment)

Achievement in the Arts (Articulate Drama School and agency)

Achievement in Education (Harrogate Town AFC)

Achievement in Management and Enterprise (The CHR Group)

Achievement in Sport (Leeds United Football Club)

Nominations can be made by visiting www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk/nomnations or by telephoning Sonia Jones on 01423 530630 to request a nomination form.

Among the guests last night was previous winner Jack Marshall BEM.

Jack was named Youngster of the Year in 2007 when he was nine and went on to be Personality of the Year 2014. He has supported the Foundation throughout this time and recently became a Foundation ambassador.

He is a passionate advocate for people with disabilities, working with Learning Disability England to help others reach their full potential. He has raised thousands of pounds for charities through physical challenges that most said were impossible.

Grant recipients were represented by Sheffield-based Support Dogs, complete with Support Dog Walter. The charity trains autism assistance dogs, epilepsy seizure alert dogs and disability assistance dogs for those affected by a wide range of physical conditions including MS, Cerebral Palsy, fibromyalgia, and more and has supported young people across Yorkshire.

The launch also welcomed fundraiser, Rob Northfield, who, with Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo who he met at last year’s Awards dinner, is tackling another challenge on Friday 13 June to raise funds for the Foundation – the Burj Khalifa Climb Challenge. Supported by Tony, Rob will make a nonstop four-to-six-hour attempt to climb more than 6,600 metres on a Stairmaster machine with the support of Tony. That is the equivalent of climbing the 159 floors of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, more than five times.

Peter McCormick said: It was fantastic to welcome Jack, along with many of our sponsors. Without this unstinting support, we would not be able to help other young people to achieve their dreams.

For more information on the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards and Foundation, please visit www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk