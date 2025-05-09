Harrogate 20mph scheme set to reduce the volume of cars on the roads

North Yorkshire Council is enacting plans to lower speed limits from 30mph to 20mph in the south and west of Harrogate.

This decision follows a petition presented to the council in June 2023 and a public consultation held in December last year.

A three-year research project by Queen’s University Belfast found that 20mph speed limits made little difference to safety, but did reduce the volumes of traffic.

Data was collected over 76 streets in the centre of Belfast prior to the introduction of the 20mph rollout

Data was compared over 1 and 3-years with data collected from nearby streets where the 20mph were not in place and similar roads elsewhere in Northern Ireland that had retained their speed limits (30-40 mph).

The new 20mph limits led to minimal change in short or long-term outcomes for road traffic collisions, casualties, or speeding.

Road traffic collisions fell by 3% over one-year and 15%, three-year

Casualty rates fell by 16% over one-year and 22%, respectively. However, researchers said these reductions were not statistically significant.

The data also showed that the average traffic speed fell by only 0.2mph after the first year. This increased slightly after year three to 0.8mph.

In Harrogate, the first phase of the project will see speeds reduced to 20mph on 190 roads in total.

Traffic calming measures could be introduced to lower speeds on additional roads in the area under a second phase of the project, which is subject to further consultation.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: This is by far the largest 20mph scheme ever introduced by the council. It’s part of our dedicated and continuing effort to improve road safety, here in Harrogate and across North Yorkshire. While this project is significant in scale, and a landmark achievement for everyone involved, we have ensured that 20mph is appropriate for the nature of these roads. As well as speed surveys, we have also conducted extensive local consultation to ensure there is public support for our plan. We continue to be clear that taking a blanket approach to 20mph limits is wrong given the vast and diverse nature of North Yorkshire. We will always recognise the unique nature of different locations and continue to work with our communities to deliver positive improvements.

The new 20mph limits are expected to be introduced over the next few months.

The council is assessing more than 400 education sites across the county, including schools, nurseries, and colleges, starting with those where speed limits are the highest.

The authority has adopted a presumption in favour of lowering speed limits in these locations.

So far, lower speed limits have been introduced or recommended for introduction at 22 education sites including nurseries and colleges. A further 16 schemes are in the process of being consulted on, with lower speed limits expected to be introduced there.

The roads in Harrogate that will have 20mph limits

