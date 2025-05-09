2025 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon this Sunday

Final preparations are under way for this year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and the wonderful mix of athletic endeavour and community spirit it brings to the city’s streets.

Thousands of people will be going for glory on Sunday (May 11) in the marathon, which is being held in partnership with Clarion by the not-for-profit sporting events company Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All with support from Leeds City Council.

Taking place this year for the third time, the event’s previous two editions have been notable for the inspirational atmosphere generated by the crowds lining the 26.2-mile route.

And people across Leeds are being encouraged to once again turn out and show their support for an occasion that provides a perfect tribute to the life and achievements of the late rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

As in previous years, the on-course atmosphere will be given a tuneful additional lift by musical entertainment from various groups and acts, including the Leeds Pipe Band, Leeds Rock Choir and Otley Ukulele Orchestra.

Residents and visitors are also being encouraged to familiarise themselves with the programme of temporary road closures that will be in place to help ensure the day goes according to plan.

The marathon will start and end at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, with runners following a circular route that initially winds around Woodhouse Moor before striking out for Adel, Lawnswood, Bramhope, Pool in Wharfedale and Otley. The Leeds Half Marathon, which is also being held on Sunday, will use much of the same route. The two events have together attracted more than 12,000 entrants.

Part of St Michael’s Lane in Headingley will close to vehicles on Sunday from 4am before sections of Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Lane/North Lane follow suit at 6am. Closures of selected roads will kick in between 6am and 8am in other parts of Headingley and Far Headingley.

Further closures will then come into force from 8.30am in the Adel, Lawnswood and Bramhope areas, and from 9am around Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.

The marathon will begin at 9am, with competitors in the half marathon setting out from Headingley at 10am.

Affected roads along the route will be reopened on a rolling basis through the day as soon as it is safe to do so.

More road closure information – including a list of vehicle crossing points – can be found here:

People travelling to Headingley can catch return park and ride bus services from Elland Road and Stourton. Shuttle buses will also be running between Cookridge Street in the city centre and Headingley.

Buses will be operating between Headingley and two spectator hubs out on the course, one on Otley Road in Adel – about a mile from the drop-off point at Holt Park’s Asda – and the other at Otley Market Place.

There will be no dedicated event parking in Headingley itself.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: As someone who has run the first two editions of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and will be taking part again on Sunday, I know just how special the event is. The atmosphere on the course was electric in both 2023 and 2024, and it would be lovely to see plenty of spectators out creating the same sort of buzz for 2025. The delivery of an event on this scale involves a huge amount of hard work and my thanks go to everyone involved at Run For All and the council, as well as the hundreds of volunteers who will be giving up their time on Sunday. The road closures that will help ensure the day passes off safely and successfully will inevitably also cause disruption to some people’s normal routines and, as always, their patience and support is much appreciated. Please do take a few minutes, if you haven’t already, to familiarise yourself with all the relevant traffic and travel plans ahead of an occasion that I’m sure will showcase the very best of our city.

The marathon’s partner charities and good causes are the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, 4Ed, Alzheimer’s Society, Candlelighters, Happy Days Children’s Charity, Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Leeds North & West Foodbank, Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Stand Against MND and St Gemma’s Hospice.

After being diagnosed with MND in 2019, Leeds Rhinos great Rob worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the condition and deliver improved care for those affected by it.

Sunday’s programme features a new addition for 2025 in the shape of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Relay, which will see teams of seven tackling different legs of the full route.

Run For All is also linking up with Leeds Beckett University to stage the inaugural MND Mile tomorrow (Saturday, May 10). Taking place at Leeds Beckett’s Headingley campus, the event’s mile-long course has been designed to cater for participants of all ages and abilities.