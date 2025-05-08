Harrogate Town AFC confirm Released / Retained List

Please share:

Harrogate Town AFC have now confirmed their released and retained list following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

The following 11 players remain under contract for the 2025/26 season:

Zico Asare

George Thomson

Stephen Duke-McKenna

Ellis Taylor

Tom Hill

Tom Cursons

Ben Fox

Bryn Morris

James Belshaw

Lucas Barnes

Marcus Etherington

The below five players have been released upon the expiry of their contracts:

Matty Daly

Matty Foulds

Dean Cornelius

Stephen Dooley

James Daly

Additionally, Toby Sims has left the club to pursue his career overseas.

The defender’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season, however the club and Toby have mutually agreed to terminate the contract early to allow Toby to pursue these opportunities.

Negotiations remain ongoing with the following players:

Anthony O’Connor

Warren Burrell

Jack Muldoon

Josh March

Mark Oxley

Levi Sutton

Both Liam Gibson and James Moorby have been invited back to train with the club for pre-season.

As already confirmed, Jasper Moon, Bryant Bilongo, Olly Sanderson and Eko Solomon have returned to their parent clubs.

The club have said that they would like to express its gratitude to the players departing the club this summer and wish them good luck with the rest of their careers.