David Allardyce, Liberal Democrats, Bilton Grange: Questions to the Harrogate Town Council Candidates

David Allardyce is standing for the Liberal Democrats for the Bilton Grange ward in the Harrogate Town Council Elections on 1 May 2025.

Questions to David:

1. What’s your connection to Harrogate ?

I’ve lived in Harrogate for nearly 14 years and in Bilton for over eleven. One of the reasons why I live here is that I enjoy its unique charm – a vibrant town centre coupled with pleasant green spaces. It’s also a great gateway to the surrounding countryside of North Yorkshire and beyond!

2. The role of the Harrogate Town Council isn’t fully defined, what would would you like to see a town council do ?

I would like to see the Town Council deliver real benefits for the residents of Harrogate that ultimately improves their health and wellbeing, while also enhancing the experience for those who visit the town.

To achieve this, the Council, from its inception really needs to establish a clear vision for Harrogate and then set objectives that are both achievable and offer value for money. I believe these objectives need to be multifaceted, as they should benefit everyone – not just a few. They should focus on delivering outcomes such as making our neighbourhoods safer, easing congestion in the town, protecting and enhancing our green spaces, and supporting local businesses to help them thrive.

The Town Council should also be a strong voice for the people of Harrogate, highlighting and escalating issues beyond its remit to North Yorkshire Council and, if necessary, beyond.

3. What do you see as the main challenges for the town council ?

I see the main challenge for the Town Council as the initial setting-up phase – particularly understanding its scope, establishing a vision, and setting objectives. That’s why I believe it’s important for the Liberal Democrats to have a majority on the Town Council, as it will make this initial phase smoother and allow positive change to begin.

4. What do you see as the main gains for the people of Harrogate ?

With the creation of a new Town Council, I see the main gain for the people of Harrogate as a better servicing of their needs and concerns. The people of Harrogate are diverse — and so are their needs — so the Town Council will be better placed to focus on meeting them. I also think it’s important to get the balance right. For example, there’s probably little point focusing on services and facilities that are already strong; the Council needs to identify weaker areas and then take action to strengthen them.

5. What else do you believe people should know about your or what you believe ?

I decided to stand as a candidate in the Town Council election because I genuinely want to make a positive difference for the residents of my ward and the town that I live in.

I am a chemist by profession and have worked in the industry for 25 years. If I’m fortunate enough to be elected as a Councillor, I hope to put my skills and experience – particularly in problem-solving and project management – to good use!

6. Should a town councillor be voted for based on party or personality ?

That’s a good question… probably a bit of both – and apologies for ‘sitting on the fence’ with this answer. However, for this election, I think it’s important to be mindful that when selecting a candidate on the ballot paper, you’re choosing someone to represent your ward on local issues, rather than the big national ones that so often dominate our media.