Hundreds of pupils and Grenadier Guards VE Concert

The world-famous Grenadier Guards joined young musicians from schools across North Yorkshire for a concert to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The event held at the Harrogate Convention Centre was organised by North Yorkshire Council’s Music Service.

It featured 300 children and young musicians from schools in the county and York who took centre stage and hit the high notes performing a range of pieces from the war years and contemporary repertoire to an enthusiastic audience.

The young musicians were joined by one of the oldest and most famous military bands in the world, the Regimental Band of the Grenadier Guards.

Formed in 1685 at the request of King Charles II, the 40-strong military ensemble’s quick march, The British Grenadiers, is one of the most recognisable melodies in the world.

Among the performers at the concert were trumpeter George Hirst – an ex-North Yorkshire school pupil and former member of County Big Band and County Orchestra.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, attended the concert. He said: VE Day stands as a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and resilience shown by so many during one of history’s darkest times. I was privileged to join hundreds of proud parents and grandparents in Harrogate, watching hundreds of young people singing in various choirs, playing in orchestras and drum ensembles, sharing the stage with talented members of the Band of the Grenadier Guards. It was a superb concert with stunning performances. Thank you to the Grenadier Guards, our musicians and staff from our music service who worked tirelessly to make this special and memorable event a huge success.

The council’s music service is responsible for providing instrumental and vocal tuition to pupils in North Yorkshire and York.

The performances took months of planning by the council’s head of the music service, Ian Bangay: The concert provided a great opportunity for students to connect with a prestigious musical organisation. This is our second concert with the Grenadier Guards (the first being held in June 2022), but we have performed many more with other military bands linked to North Yorkshire. Thank you to the Grenadier Guards musicians for their valuable time and for everyone in the audience who attended and supported the event.

Victory in Europe Day – to give it its full name – marks the end of the Second World War in Europe on May 8, 1945, when the Allies accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany.