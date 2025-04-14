Appeal after windows smashed on Bondgate in Ripon

An appeal for witnesses to people smashing windows at an address on Bondgate at around midnight has been issued by North Yorkshire Police.

The incident took place nearly 3 months ago, on 20 January 2025

Please email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask for Gareth Skelton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250011402 when passing on information.